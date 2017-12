By | Published: 6:23 pm

Visakhapatnam: Fifty nine cars including nine driven by women, took part in the safety car rally jointly orgnised by Rotary Club of Vizag Metro and IOCL Servo on Sunday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Prabhakar flagged off the rally, held to promote safe car driving adhering to traffic rules and regulations while driving, at the Andhra University College of Engineering premises.