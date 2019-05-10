Car rams into shops on pavement in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: A car went out of control, hit an electricity pole and later crashed into shops on the pavement in Saidabad in the wee hours of Friday. No casualties were reported.

According to the Saidabad police, the driver of the car (AP29 BG 1295) was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner and lost control of the vehicle, which first hit an electricity pole at Dhobi Ghat before climbing onto the pavement and crashed into two shops. Locals nabbed the car driver and handed him over to the Saidabad police.

Locals said a major accident was averted as there was no power supply in the area when the car hit the electricity pole.

Police said the driver would be made to undergo medical tests to verify whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered.