Car showroom goes up in flames in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:56 am

Hyderabad: Three cars were completely gutted after a fire broke out at a Maruti car showroom at Musheerabad on Friday night.

According to Fire officials, they received a call at around 11.30 p.m about a fire mishap. Four fire tenders from the nearby fire station rushed to the spot and took up the fire fighting operations which continued till 2.30 a.m.

As a precautionary measure fire officials evacuated the persons staying in nearby buildings and removed material from adjoining shops.

Officials suspect a short circuit to be the cause behind the mishap. The loss of property is being ascertained.

