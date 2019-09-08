Carcass of hyena found in stream in Asifabad

By | Published: 4:13 pm 4:31 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The carcass of a striped hyena was found in a stream on the outskirts of Dabba-Dharampalli villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Sunday. Post-mortem of the carnivore was performed based on a report from a veterinary doctor before cremating it.

Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M Raja Ramana Reddy said that the carcass of an adult female was spotted in the stream by some locals. Day before yesterday, Karjelli FRO Rajender visited the place the carnivore was sighted. Unfortunately, the wild animal was found dead. No external injuries were noticed on the body. It has to be found out what could be the cause of death, he informed.

It is learned that the presence of the hyena caused panic to tigers inhabiting the forests of this division. Hyenas are known for hunting in packs and singly. Their prey include antelope, birds, jackals, lizards, fish, snakes, foxes, porcupines and eggs.

Initially, locals felt the carcass was that of a leopard.

