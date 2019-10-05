Cardi B on an acting spree

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Rapper Cardi B is going where the money takes her! The star revealed that she has already lined up another film role after the success of Hustlers. On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that after her acting debut in Hustlers, she is taking on another big-screen role, reported People.

“I’m going to film for a movie this month,” she said. However, the 26-year-old rapper didn’t elaborate on what the mystery project is. The news came as a surprise to DeGeneres as the rapper complained about the movie-making process in the interview. “I couldn’t believe I was on set for 16 hours. It’s like, ‘Is this what actors and actresses gotta go through’,” Cardi said.

“Artistes, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement. We move around, we doin’ something. Acting, you like, you gotta wait on the trailer until it’s your turn. You gotta do the same scene 20 times,” she added.Revealing why would the rapper take on another movie role if she didn’t enjoy it, she had a pretty good reason. “I enjoy the checks,” Cardi said.

Cardi didn’t have to do much prep for her role in Hustlers, as she had worked as a stripper in the past. But that didn’t mean taking the role in the Jennifer Lopez-led drama didn’t give her nerves.The 26-year-old rapper’s heart was “pumping fast,” she told Access, especially when she had to shoot the scene where she gives Lopez a lap dance.

Apart for a new movie role, the I Like It rapper also shared that she signed up as a judge on Netflix’s new reality hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow because of how much it paid. The episodes will release across three Wednesdays beginning on October 9.