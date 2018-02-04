Cardiovascular, Thoracic Anesthesiologists meet begins in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The 21st Annual National Conference of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Anesthesiologists was inaugurated at Marriot Convention Centre here. Various workshops on Trans-Thoracic and Transesophageal echocardiography, Hemodynamic monitoring, Point of Care testing and Mechanical Circulatory Devices were conducted on the occasion.

Sessions on medical education conducted on Day 1 included Pediatric Cardiac Anesthesia, Echocardiography, Evidence-based Practices, Pro-Con sessions on Topical Issues, Minimally Invasive Procedures and so on. The conference has more than 650 delegates with both national and international faculty deliberating on a vast range of topics. The conference has been accredited by the Telangana State Medical Council.