Career Guidance Programme to be held on Tuesday in Hyderabad

1:19 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Model Schools will conduct ‘My Choice My Future (MCMF) Career Guidance Programme on Tuesday from 11 am at Indira Priyadarshini Hall, Public Gardens.

Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Secretary to Education B Janardhan Reddy, Commissioner of School Education T Vijaya Kumar, Prof Ganesh from IIT Madras, Balaraju co-founder of Bodhtree and senior officials from Education Departments will attend the career guidance programme. All 194 principals and co-ordinators of MCMF will take part in the programme.