Carlos Sainz favourite to replace Vettel at Ferrari

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:01 am

Hyderabad: Ever since Sebastian Vettel announced that he was quitting Ferrari at the end of the season, the talk about his possible replacement has gathered momentum. However, Carlos Sainz seems to be the frontrunner to replace him at the Italian F1 team.

Talks are apparently ongoing between the McLaren driver and Ferrari, with an announcement expected this week. Daniel Ricciardo, who is out of contract with Renault at the end of this season, will move to McLaren to fill the vacant seat left by Sainz’s switch to Maranello. Four-time world champion Vettel, outshone by Leclerc last season, is quitting Ferrari after talks over a new contract broke down.

It was widely reported that Ferrari were offering the 32-year-old a one-year extension at a significantly-reduced salary. Sainz has previously driven for Red Bull’s feeder team Torro Rosso and Renault before impressing with McLaren last season. The 25-year-old secured the once all-conquering British team’s first podium place in almost six years in Brazil last year.

