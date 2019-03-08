Carlton Cuse to step down as showrunner of ‘Jack Ryan’ after season two

By | Published: 1:44 pm

Los Angeles: Carlton Cuse, the showrunner of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series, will not be returning for the show’s third season. Amazon had renewed the spy thriller series, based on the character from several Tom Clancy novels, for a third season in February this year.

Cuse is currently working on the sophomore season of the smash-hit show, which features John Krasinski in the lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cuse will be stepping back from day-to-day showrunner duties after the second season. He, however, will remain involved in the series as an executive producer.

The makers have started looking for a new showrunner. After the second season of “Jack Ryan”, Cuse is expected to focus his attention on his Netflix series, “Locke & Key”. He is also developing shows for Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+.