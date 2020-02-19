Carmella, Sweet Pistel please

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: Carmella and Sweet Pistel pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Augenstern (Ritesh) 1-0, 600/44, good. Warrior Supreme (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Aibak (Aneel) 59, 600/44, fit and well. California Beauty (RB) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Scooby Dooby Doo (Trainer) 59, 600/45, moved well. Khan Sahib (RB) 1-0, 600/44, speedy.

1000m:

Carmella (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Royal Dancer (Ajit Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Sweet Pistel (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

Winter Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Brilliant View (Ashhad Asbar) & Southern Princess (Gopal Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, former maintains form and finished 2L in front.

1200m:

Call Of The Blue (App) & Committed Warrior (Koushik) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former superior. Top Saga (Md Ismail) 1-27, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/39, not extended. Explosive (Trainer) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, handy.

1400m:

Cincia Azzurra (Gaddam) & Lightning Power (App) 1-41, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41, former finished 2L in front.

Noted on Monday

SAND

800m:

Brisbane (RB) & 3y-(China Visit/Angelic Aria) (App) 1-2, 600/48, pair moved easy. Ultimate Risk (G Naresh) 1-3.5, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Pontius Pilate (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Nova Scotia (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Fashion Universe (App) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. King Roger (RB) & Advance Guard (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Khalasar (Ajit Singh) & Asteria (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked attractively.

1200m:

Victory Parade (Rafique Sk), Horus (Kiran Naidu) & Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, Victory Parade impressed.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

1000m:

Linewiler (G Naresh) & Blink Of An Eye (App) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, a fit pair. Amazing Elegance (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Conscious Gift (Ajit Singh) & Meka’s (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Lacrosse (G Naresh) & Blazer (Ajit Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed.

