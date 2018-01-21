Carnatic music enthrall audience with kritis

By | Published: 1:02 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: After evening sessions over the last two days, Tyagaraja Music Festival took off with a morning event on Saturday at Ethnic Hall in Shilparamam. The venue was packed in no time with a major part of the crowd being children who came with parents.

Backed by perfect ambience, Saturday’s session was dedicated for recitals by students of Carnatic music. Each group had eight-15 participants, in the age group of four-60 years, and was given 10 minutes to perform. Presenting two to three kritis, a total of 150 students swept the audience off their feet. For uniformity, some groups coordinated their dressing.

T Mallika, a Microsoft employee and a parent, said such fests provide a platform for children and beginners of Carnatic music, and encourage them. “Such platforms help students overcome their stage fright. It is a lifetime experience and they will cherish these memories,” she said.

The morning session not only witnessed vocal group performances, but also instruments such as violin, flute and veena groups too. After each performance, the hall reverberated with loud applause.

Host Prabhu did a beautiful job keeping the audience entertained with his witty anchoring and threw quick questions about Saint Tyagaraja, which were answered correctly by most people. The morning session ended with mangalam and distribution of prasadam.

The students who participated in the morning concerts were of Gurukulam, Vidushi Padma, Srivani, Dr TLN Swamy, Durga Mallela, Sanmohanam School of Carnatic, SK Sisters, Aum Prakash, AMS Ramaprabha and Ananda Rajyalakshmi.