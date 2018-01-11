Carolina Marin ‘endorses’ Telangana Handlooms

By | Published: 7:26 pm 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: The aesthetic designs and weaves from Telangana’s handloom weavers have now got a global ‘ambassador’ of sorts, with Olympics gold-winning shuttler Carolina Marin tweeting a picture of her wearing a handloom outfit.

Marin, who tweeted the picture from her official handle @CarolinaMarin on Thursday, thanked popular fashion designer Divya Reddy for ‘creating such a wonderful outfit’ with Telangana handlooms. She also tagged her Premier Badminton League team Hyderabad Hunters in the picture, along with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Rao was quick to respond, retweeting the picture saying ‘Telangana Handlooms going global thanks to Carolina Marin’. Both the tweets are generating a positive response with many appreciating Marin’s move and praising the outfit as well.

Thank you #DivyaReddy for creating such a wonderful outfit with #TelanganaHandlooms 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mShdENJ2qs — Carolina Marin (@CarolinaMarin) January 11, 2018