Carolina Marin geared up clash against Saina Nehwal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Hunters’ journey in the ongoing Premier Badminton League has been a roller-coaster ride as they have been placed in the fifth position of the points table with eight points. With two more ties left, they have a tough task of dishing out a good performance to make it to the last four stage.

Having played three ties, they won only one of them – against debutants North Eastern Warriors – and lost next two against Ahmedabad Smash Masters and Delhi Dashers.

However, Hunters’ captain and reigning Olympic women’s singles champion from Spain Carolina Marin says that the team’s focus is on doing well in the remaining two matches and book a berth in the semifinals.

“The whole team is focused right now. The team is practicing hard because we have two more matches to play to the reach semifinals and we have to win them. We want to do our best in the next two games and qualify for the semifinals,” she said here on Thursday.

Hunters will square off against first season champions Awadhe Warriors on January 7 in Chennai and Marin is set to take on London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal. When asked about her preparations for the match against the Indian, Marin said that she is ready for the challenge. “I can’t say the preparations are perfect. But we have been practicing here for two days and we are leaving for Chennai tomorrow (Friday). And my practicing is going on really good. I am very happy with the way I am going. And of course, I am ready to face Saina Nehwal,” she added.

Marin had a good outing so far as she remained unbeaten in her two matches. In the match against North Eastern Warriors, she defeated Michell LI but she sat out in the match against Ahmedabad Smash Masters. Returning in the match against Delhi Dashers, Marin dispatched Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun. With the tournament reaching its business end, the next two matches will decide the Hunters’ fate in the season.