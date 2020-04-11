Carpenter dies of serious injuries in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Siddipet: A 38-year-old carpenter, who was working on a saw machine at his residence at Tunki Bollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony, died after suffering serious injuries while cutting wood on the saw machine.

According to Mulgu Police, the victim, who was identified as Rayabandi Rama Swamy, sustained the injury when the blade of the saw he was working on, broke and pierced his neck. Swamy, who profusely bled for a few minutes, died on the spot. Swamy, a native of Mamidyala, shifted to R&R Colony as the government allotted him a new house. A case was registered.

