Carpenter murdered by elder brother in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by his own elder brother over a family dispute at Tappachabutra under Asif Nagar police station area early on Monday.

Mohd Tayyab, 22, worked as a carpenter and lived along with his wife at Jhirrah in Asifnagar. On Sunday evening, his brother Mohd Mahboob came to his house and picked up an argument with him over a family-related issue. However, he left the place after some elders of the locality intervened.

Mahboob returned around midnight and again picked up an argument with Tayyab. “During the argument Mahboob took out a knife and stabbed Tayyab on his chest. Another person Aejaz who intervened to save Tayyab was also stabbed,” said N Ravinder, Station House Officer (Asifnagar).

The police have registered a case and are making efforts to nab Mahboob, who is absconding.

