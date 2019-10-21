Carpenter stabbed to death by brother in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:49 am

Hyderabad: A carpenter was killed allegedly by his brother over a family issue at Tappachabutra on Monday morning.

According to the police, the victim Mohd Tayyab was stabbed to death by his elder brother Mahboob at their house in Kishan Nagar of Jhirra in Asifnagar locality. Police suspect family disputes resulted in the attack.

The body of the victim was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered by the police.

