Carpenter succumbs to injuries in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Siddipet: A 38-year-old carpenter, who was working on a saw machine at his residence at Tunki Bollaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony, died after sustaining serious injuries while cutting wood.

According to Mulgu police, the victim, Rayabandi Rama Swamy, sustained injuries when the blade of the saw he was working broke and pierced his neck. Swamy, who profusely bled for a few minutes, died on the spot.

Swamy, a native of Mamidyala, had shifted to R&R Colony after the government allotted him a new house. A case was registered.

