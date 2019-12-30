Carpools facilitated by Quick Ride witnesses a 4X Growth in 2019

By | Published: 4:41 pm

This year 2019 has been a phenomenal year for Quick Ride with over 22,00,000 new users registered across Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru based startup entered the market in 2015 and has recorded a growth of 3X this year with an overall registered user base growing to 3.2 Million Users.

In the same period, Quick Ride has witnessed 4X growth in the number of carpools facilitated by the company compared to 2018. Quick Ride users have shared 2,75,000,00 rides with their fellow car-poolers and have prevented the release of 53,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2019 just by sharing vehicles.

The company has seen a steep rise in women users with around 6,30,000 women registered on the application in the past year. Car-pooling as a concept has gained momentum in metropolitan cities that are bogged down by traffic congestion and vehicular pollution.

However, carpooling today stands out primarily because it is both affordable and environmentally sustainable, users of the application can assess and analyse their contribution to reducing their carbon foot print on the application. Quick Ride also has a steady base of regular users of the application with over 100000+ users across 6000 companies completed 100 Carpools each.

According to a report by the leading global scientific panel working on the sustainable management of natural resources, The carbon footprint of the use and production of cars in G7, China or India would decline by 20 percent if one in four journeys in these countries is a shared ride. Car-pooling is an integral part of the shared mobility ecosystem.

Carpooling will not only reduce the vehicles from the road but will also decrease carbon footprint and drastically cut down on transit time. With the growing customer base, Quick Ride is offering a reliable carpooling service which provides an affordable and safe alternative. Thus making carpooling a true sustainable transportation solution that is here to stay.