Carry on Isro

Published: 12:00 am 10:49 pm

The recent moon mission setback has not dented the spirit of exploration of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). A string of ambitious programmes, including manned space mission Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-3 and building a new spaceport in Tuticorin, reflects the resilience of the country’s space scientists and their unwavering commitment to take up new challenges and constantly expand the horizons of space science and research. Putting the failure of Chandrayaan-2 mission behind it, Isro is now set to launch the third moon mission in 2021 and revive its attempt to soft land on the moon’s surface. A totally indigenous mission will include a landing demonstrator, like the Vikram lander of the previous mission. Despite the lander’s failure, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is performing well and is expected to be into lunar orbit for another seven years. The third lunar mission will be succeeded by the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission in 2024 in collaboration with Japan, for which rover will be built by India. The first manned space mission, expected to be launched in 2022, will mark a major milestone for Isro whose journey has come to symbolise triumph of self-reliance over technology denials. Four astronauts, selected from the Indian Air Force, will undergo their first round of training in Russia later this month. The choice of Tuticorin for building the country’s second spaceport, after Sriharikota, is ideal because of its proximity to the east coast and rockets can fly in a direct trajectory from there, avoiding Sri Lanka. The spaceport is expected to help in the upcoming launches of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), a smaller launcher than the PSLV.

The new year will see as many 25 missions being launched by Isro. The world will be keenly watching both Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-3 missions as Isro has emerged as a genuine global pioneer of aero-spatial cost compression on several fronts. For instance, its use of gravitational forces to the extent possible tends to save propulsion fuel, an ingenuity that has earned the organisation wide appreciation among space-faring nations. It has also given the space agency a distinct edge in the commercial arena of satellite launch services. The next logical progression is to encourage and promote the private space industry that could prove globally competitive. Space tourism is one among several opportunities that Indian businesses may be keen to explore. Isro could play a key role in framing a policy framework to enable private participation in this sector. There is no doubt that competition fosters innovation and in markets where technology separates winners from the rest, this effect is even more pronounced. In the coming decades, India, with a cost headstart, is required to pay greater attention to space competitiveness.

