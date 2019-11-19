Carry out joint inspections, SCR GM urges officials

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has directed senior railway officials to focus on track fittings, welding and signal failures and instructed them to carry out joint inspections over the entire SCR zone to detect the root causes for such failures.

Mallya who was reviewing the safety aspects of train operations in the zonal jurisdiction here on Monday, discussed aspects of track fitness, speed restrictions and signalling systems. He also conducted a detailed review on carrying out the rescue operations at the earliest and mobilisation of essential equipment during disaster.

The General Manager told officials to ensure proper rest for the loco pilots, guards and other staff to work in a stress free atmosphere. He also reviewed the punctuality of some of the passenger trains and instructed to take corrective measures to improve the punctuality further.

On the loading aspect, Mallya advised all the Divisional Railway Managers to monitor it personally and draw an action plan to attain optimal loading duly ensuring safe working.

