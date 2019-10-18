Carrying the mantle with ‘So Positive’

By | Published: 3:41 pm

Ananya Panday’s DSR initiative ‘So Positive’ is there to support and build a healthy social media environment with their medium. One such issue that is very common in children who are cancer survivors and are bullied on social media for their physical appearances.

Ananya Panday and So Positive gave a huge shout-out to ‘The Helping Hands Foundation’ who work for the children diagnosed with cancer. Many times, young children who have battled the disease and survived are bullied on social media because of the difference in their physical appearance during their process of recovery.

The actor with her initiative spreads awareness about it as she shared, “Young cancer survivors are often subjected to social media bullying each time they post a picture.

The comments and remarks are exactly the cause of worry. Kudos to ‘The Helping Hands Foundation’ for the great job they are doing for the kids undergoing cancer treatment. I’m truly humbled to be a part of this collective cause as I myself, with ‘So Positive’, aim at spreading positivity and strongly stands against socialism media bullying.”