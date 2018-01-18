Case against agent for cheating job aspirants in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police booked a case against a man on charges of cheating job aspirants after promising them jobs in a steel plant in Malaysia.

According to Sheik Maqbool, the complainant, one person named Shoaib had earlier sent some youngsters to Malaysia to work in the steel plant. Trusting him, Maqbool sent his son along with two others, all aged in their early twenties named Ibrahim, Bilal and Mateem.

The trio was sent to Malaysia on December 17. Shoaib had allegedly promised them jobs on machines to segregate iron ore, but when they reached there, they were asked to work as labourers, police said, adding that the youngsters informed their families last week that they were cheated.

Based on Maqbool’s complaint, a cheating case was booked against Shoaib and is being probed. He is yet to be taken into custody. Meanwhile, Ibrahim sent a video from Malaysia to his family requesting the government and police to rescue them at the earliest.