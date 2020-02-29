Case against cow smugglers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police registered a case against some persons who allegedly were bringing cows into the city for slaughter.

According to the police, a resident of Champapet, Subramanyam Swamy noticed a few persons shifting cattle in a container truck at Tukugguda on the city outskirts. After noticing the animals being carried in inhumane condition, Swamy alerted the Pahadishareef police who reached the spot.

The police seized 54 calves, one cow and two bulls from the truck. The cattle was shifted to animal shelter at Chudi Bazaar.

A case was registered under various Sections of AP Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and Transporting of Animal Rules Act and investigating.

