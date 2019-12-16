Case against Delhi Police lodged at NHRC

By | Published: 12:10 pm

New Delhi: A case has been filed against the Delhi Police for its alleged action at the Jamia Milia Islamia Universit, at the National Human Rights Commission. Complainant Saurabh Das has alleged that “on the night of December 15, the Delhi Police under the command of Deputy Commissioner of Police-South East” had “brutally assaulted” students of the varsity.

The complaint further alleges vandalisation of the building by the cops, restriction from allowing lawyers to meet students and even detention of a minor. In a statement, the complainant alleged that the Delhi Police personnel “harassed female students by forcing them to remove their hijab”.

It further stressed on the forcible entry of policement inside the university campus. “The honourable Commission is requested to take up this matter at the earliest in view of its seriousness and impact on the right to life and liberty of those protestors.”

On Sunday, anti-CAA protests turned violent when buses were torched and public properties were destroyed. It was followed by police-students clash that turned ugly.