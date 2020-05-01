Case against hospital for ‘overcharging’

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy, on Thursday directed to produce a driver, K Devdas, in court on Friday. The bench was dealing with a habeas corpus writ plea. According to the petition, the detainee was not discharged by the authorities of Health Care Hospitals in LB Nagar as he did not clear the medical bill. He was earlier admitted to the hospital with an orthopaedic ailment. It was contended that the detainee had made clear to the hospital management that he could not afford any bill over a stated sum and yet he was billed Rs 25,000. The bench said the hospital authorities have to cooperate with the police to have the person produced before the court.

Plea against Power Grid

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court refused to interfere with the present situation for making effective the transmission lines through Dandu Malkapur village in Choutuppal mandal of Bhongir district by the Power Grid Corporation. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Nagarjuna Cements against the revenue authorities and the Power Grid Corporation. The petitioner said its application for realignment of the route of the 800 KV HT powerlines over the factory premises was not considered by the District Collector. According to the petitioner, it had made the representation in August 2018. Senior Counsel appearing for the Power Grid Corporation pointed out that the project to lay the HT lines from Raigarh in Chattisgarh to Pugalur in Tamil Nadu for transmission of power was an important national project and cannot be delayed by every landowner seeking realignment of the lines from their property. The judge directed the revenue authorities to dispose of the representation made by the petitioner. The judge, however, refused to grant any interim directions as the petitioner had failed to establish balance of convenience in its favour that the project was of national importance in the interests of the public at large and farmers in particular.

Land case

Justice P Naveen dismissed a batch of writ petitions challenging the inclusion of their lands in Boduppal village under Waqf property. A petition was filed by V Aruna and others. The judge upheld the decision of registering authorities in refusing to register deed of conveyance on lands in litigation. The petitioners complained that the general power of attorney was executed in their favour by the actual owners. They informed the court that the predecessors were pattadars and possessors of the said land. They said the land was regularised in 1996. The petitioners challenged the action of the Registration department. Based on a communication from the State Waqf Board, the registration department informed the court that the lands in dispute were treated as Waqf land and that they are restrained from entertaining deed of conveyance. The judge upheld the argument of authorities but left it open to the petitioners to urge all pleas available in law under appropriate proceedings and dismissed the cases.

Anticipatory bail

Justice G Sreedevi granted anticipatory bail to Anjaiah Pargi of Vikarabad. The petitioner was charged under the offences of attempt to murder and causing hurt to Parigi Sunder Raju, who filed a complaint with the police. Raju alleged that the petitioner obstructed the water flow to his land and when he tried to restore the same, the petitioner attacked him and his father. The petitioner contended that there was no merit in the complaint and that there was a delay of six days in filing the complaint.

