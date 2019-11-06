Case against Hyderabad-based firm

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Chennai unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the city-based Sudhamsu Exim Private Limited, its three directors and three other persons as well for allegedly cheating Central Bank of India of over Rs 8.75 crore.

Following a complaint from the bank Chief Manager K Krishna Murthy, the CBI booked the case against the company along with its directors Maddala Ramesh Reddy, Bolla Raghupathi Rao and Yaddala Ramana Reddy and three other persons Madhusudhan Reddy, M Rajeshwari and Maddala Madhavi.

Provisions of Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Sections 420 (Cheating), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]) of IPC were invoked against them.

In his complaint, Murthy said the company, with its office in Banjara Hills, was engaged in providing services related to infrastructural facilities. The company submitted forged financial records, due diligence report and work orders purportedly issued by Axis Energy Ventures Private Limited and Jharkhand Renewal Energy Department agency etc.

The company then availed the fund based working capital limit of Rs.2 crore, non-fund based working capital limit of Rs.10 crore, inland letter of credit limits of Rs.7 crore and bank guarantee limit of Rs.3 crore on November 29, 2016 from the bank’s Khairatabad branch.

The loan was secured against the primary security of all types of movable property including stock in transit/lying on various projects, book debts/receivables and other current assets both present and future along with collateral security of movable properties.

It was alleged that the company’s directors used the photograph, Aadhar card etc of Madhusudhan Reddy for mortgaging the property in the name of Raghupathi Rao. Madhusudhan Reddy executed the mortgage by impersonating Raghupathi Rao.

The company allegedly misappropriated loan proceeds, diverted and siphoned off the same through other companies. The loan accounts became nonperforming assets on November 20, 2017 with an outstanding amount of Rs.8.75 crore.

