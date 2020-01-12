Case against Rajdeep Sardesai closed

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: A criminal defamation suit filed by senior IPS officer and Prisons department Director-General Rajiv Trivedi against senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was closed in a local court here. The suit was in connection with a report on CNN-IBN news channel accusing the IPS officer of playing a role in developments that resulted in the encounter of Shaik Sohrabuddin.

Sardesai was then Editor-in-Chief of the news channel. After the report, ‘30 Minutes – Sohrabuddin, The Inside Story’, was aired by the news channel in 2007, Trivedi filed the suit. Last November, Sardesai filed a sworn and signed affidavit admitting that it was a false story about Trivedi.

In the affidavit, Sardesai said he realised that there was nothing to substantiate the allegation that Trivedi provided cars with fake number plates in which Sohrabuddin was brought to Ahmedabad and then killed in a fake encounter.

“The news telecast by us about Trivedi was false. Realising our mistake, I offer an unconditional apology to Trivedi for telecasting false news about him and sincerely express my regrets for the irreparable loss, pain and agony caused to him, his family and friends,” Sardesai said.

“I am deposing the same voluntarily without being influenced by coercion or inducement. I submit that in view of the above facts and the apology offered by me, Trivedi may accept my apology and relieve me from the case,” Sardesai said.

When contacted, Trivedi said that since he did not want to waste the valuable time of the court, he had accepted the apology.

