Case against Ram Gopal Varma

Hyderabad: A case was registered by the Cybercrime police against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly morphing the image of evangelist KA Paul and circulating the same on social media.

In the picture, Paul, who is also the founder of Praja Shanti Party is seen handing over a Censor Board certificate to Varma. The complaint was made by a relative of Paul. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various Sections of IT Act against Varma and are investigating.

Paul and Varma were recently at loggerheads over the Telugu cinema ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’, with Paul approaching the court alleging that he was shown in a ‘demeaning way’ in the movie.