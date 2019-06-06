Case booked against Ahuti Prasad’s son in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against Karthik Prasad, son of late actor Ahuti Prasad, for allegedly abusing a person at PVR Cinemas RK Cineplex here on Thursday afternoon. The duo had argued over Karthik allegedly not standing up for the national anthem, police said.

Prasad who had gone to watch a movie in the multiplex along with his friends remained seated when the national anthem started playing in the theatre before screening of the movie.

Banjara Hills police said a youngster in the row beside him questioned Prasad on not standing up while the national anthem was being played.

“Prasad claimed to have cramps and refused to stand up. This led to a heated argument between them and they hurled abuses on each other,” police said.

Banjara Hills police booked a case and are investigating.

