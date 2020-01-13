Case booked against anti-CAA protesters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Golconda Police registered a case against 61 persons for allegedly creating nuisance and obstructing traffic by holding a flash protest against CAA and NRC at Tolichowki flyover on Sunday night.

A group of persons, including around 50 women gathered at the Tolichowki flyover and staged a protest. The police around 3.30 am on Monday dispersed the protesters and took into custody 61 persons who were shifted to Goshamahal police stadium. All of them were released later.

The police registered case against social activist Khalida Parveen, Namrata and few students of the University of Hyderabad, who were part of the protest.

The police invoked Sections 143, 341, 290 and 149 of IPC and Section 21/76 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Anti-CAA protests: four arrested

Hyderabad: Four persons were taken into preventive custody when they tried to stage a protest in front of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner office at Basheerbagh on Monday afternoon.

They tried to stage a protest against the denial of permission for a public meeting to be attended by former JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar at Tolichowki on Monday.

The group, including social activist Jasveen Jairath and Sandhya, came at Basheerbagh Crossroads when the police, who were present in large numbers, took them into a police vehicle and shifted them to Begum Bazaar police station. All of them were released in the evening.

Meanwhile the flash protest continued in the city on Monday. A group of persons staged a protest at Abid Road Junction in the afternoon. Holding placards they denounced the CAA and the NRC and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

