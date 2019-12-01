Case booked against BJP leader’s son in Hyderabad for harassing actor

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police registered a case of sexual harassment against Ashish Goud, son of BJP leader, T Nandeswar Goud, for allegedly harassing an actor at a hotel on Saturday night.

In the complaint made with the Madhapur police, the victim said she went to a hotel at Hitex along with two of her friends when Ashish Goud and his friends came to them and held their hands. Later, they threatened the victim and broke glasses in the hotel premises to scare them, she said.

The incident happened around 2 am when the woman was listening the music, the complaint stated.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 509 (insulting the modesty of woman) of IPC was registered at the Madhapur police station.

