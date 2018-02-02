Case booked against BJP MLA Raja Singh

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh for his alleged provocative comments on social media here at Hussaini Alam late on Thursday.

According to the Hussaini Alam police, recently Singh had posted a video message on Facebook, in which he asked youngsters from a particular religion to hold lathis in their hands and attack people who talked ill or against them or the religion.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leaders from the Puranapul area approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on their complaint, a case under relevant sections for promoting enmity between two religions and other offences were booked against the MLA and is being probed.

“We booked a case and took up investigation. We will also take legal opinion and consult senior officials at the Special Investigation Team to proceed in the case,” G. Shyamsundar, Inspector, Hussaini Alam, said.