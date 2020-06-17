Case booked against former TDP minister under Nirbhaya Act

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Visakhapatnam: Narsipatnam town police have booked a case against former minister of Telugu Desam Party Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu under `Nirbhaya’ Act after the local municipal commissioner Krishnaveni complained that he openly abused her in public.

She lodged the complaint on Tuesday evening and police registered the case and are investigating.

Patrudu was visibly upset when the portrait of his grand father Latcha Patrudu was removed from the municipal conference hall and staged a protest in front of the municipal office on Monday. He was said to have made some uncharitable remarks against the municipal commissioner on the occasion. As many as five cases were booked against Patrudu in the past one year, for his rude behaviour and unpleasant remarks. His younger brother Sanyasi Patrudu had also complained against him and sought police protection while town police also registered a non-bailable case against the former minister for abusing them and causing obstruction to discharge of their duties.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .