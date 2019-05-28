Case booked against KA Paul in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against Praja Shanti Party founder and evangelist KA Paul at Punjagutta police station for allegedly cheating a woman by assuring to help her get US visa.

Satyavathi Katragadda of Ramachandrapuram approached the police on Tuesday and made a complaint against Paul and his associates. In the complaint she stated that in April she came in contact with Paul and his associates Jyothi and Vijay at their office in Lal Bungalow Road in Punjagutta.

“Paul spoke to me and portrayed himself as a very powerful person in USA and said his sponsorship letters to the United States embassy would definitely fetch visit visa. He demanded Rs 15 lakh and when I bargained he asked me to give Rs 2 lakh. As per his advice, I gave a cheque of Rs 2 lakh in the name of Jyothi on May 8. After handing over the cheque, there was no reply. When I contacted the Vijay and Jyothi asked me to wait till the Parliamentary election results are announced. When I contacted on May 23, Paul demanded Rs 15 lakh additionally for arranging the papers,” Satyavathi stated in her complaint.

She further alleged that the cheque was encashed by Paul without providing the documents as promised.

Basing on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) read with 34 of Indian Penal Code.

“A case was registered and investigation is going on. After verifying the allegations in the complaint, we will take up necessary action,” said DCP (West) AR Srinivas.

