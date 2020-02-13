Case booked against Kathi Mahesh for derogatory remarks on Hindu gods

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: One more case has been registered against Telugu film critic Kathi Mahesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and religion in the city.

City-based lawyer and president of the Hindu Sangathan, K Karuna Sagar had approached the Nampally police last week and lodged a complaint against Mahesh accusing him of making objectionable comments against Hindu gods and religion at a meeting earlier this month.

The Nampally police forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Crime police station who registered a case under Section 506 and 507 of IPC and took up investigation. One more case was registered by the Cyber Crime police a few days ago over the same issue but based on a complaint from a different person. Mahesh was externed for six months from the city in July 2018 in connection with a similar controversy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter