Case booked against MANUU authorities

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police booked a case under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Dr. Mohammed Aslam Parvaiz, Ex-Vice-Chancellor and three others of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, following a complaint from an assistant professor here on Saturday.

The Assistant professor, Dr. B Kotaiah in his complaint said was suspended on false allegations and also the some of the non-scheduled caste authorities conspired and socially boycotted him by restricting his entry into university premises.

Based on his complaint, the police booked a case against Dr. Parvaiz, Prof. S M Rahmatullah, incharge Registrar, Dr. M A Sikandar, ex-Registrar cum Associate Professor, Mr. Hasim Ali Sajid, Deputy Registrar.

