Case booked against Revanth Reddy for obstructing cops

Published: 3:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against Congress MP from Malkajgiri, A Revanth Reddy, for obstructing policemen from performing their duty.

Reddy, along with his followers, had on Monday pushed policemen who were trying to apprehend him in front of his house when he was trying to go to Pragathi Bhavan as part of a protest programme of the Congress party.

In videos that were circulated after the incident, the MP and his followers were seen pushing the policemen and rushing out of his residence. The MP later reached Pragathi Bhavan on a motorcycle and tried to stage a protest after which the police took him into custody and shifted him to the Kamatipura police station.

Following a complaint from a Sub-inspector of Jubilee Hills police station who was on duty at the residence of the MP, the police registered a case.

