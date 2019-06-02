Case booked against two scribes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Marredpally Police registered a case against two persons who claimed to be reporters for allegedly attacking a person after he lodged a police complaint against them.

According to the police, the two persons identified as Madhu and Satyanarayana, who were working for a magazine had threatened and manhandled one Kaliappan Kumar Goud, 49, at GHMC North Zone office compound in May.

“The two persons had previously demanded money from Kumar Goud for allowing him to go ahead with the construction of his house at Regimental Bazaar. A complaint was made by the Kumar Goud on May 18 at Marredpally police station in this regard. The duo picked up an argument asking Kumar to withdraw the complaint and beat him up in the GHMC North Zone office,” the Marredpally Inspector A Srinivasulu said.

Based on a complaint made by Kumar Goud, the Marredpally Police registered a case against Madhu and Satyanarayana and took up investigation.