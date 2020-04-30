Case booked against Yousufguda corporator

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Thursday booked a case against G Sanjay Goud, Yousufguda corporator, for violating lockdown guidelines being implemented at containment zones. The police invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Sections of Indian Penal Code against him.

The house of the corporator falls in the containment zone in Yousufguda and despite it, Sanjay Goud allegedly came out violating the guidelines to be followed by those staying in containment areas.

