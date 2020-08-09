Case booked for threat calls to a journalist in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 pm 12:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police booked a case against unknown persons after a reporter received threatening calls for highlighting the crowd funding scam allegedly committed by Hyderabad Youth Courage.

According to the complaint made by the reporter Syed Akram Ali of Youtube ‘CN Crime News’ , he received phone calls from some VOIP numbers wherein the caller threatened him for telecasting the news of Hyderabad Youth Courage scam.

“A case was registered following the complaint under 506 of IPC and investigation is taken up,” said B Nehru, sub inspector Falaknuma police station.

The Hyderabad police registered four cases of misappropriation of funds against Hyderabad Youth Courage at various police stations following complaints made by the donors. The funds were collected for persons the HYC claimed were patients in need of financial assistance for treatment. The gang collected lakhs of rupees after posting emotional videos on the social media platforms on different persons/ families.

