Case booked against man, parents for molesting woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint against her cousin accusing him of attempting to molest her when she was alone at her home.

The incident, which took place on January 10, came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the Ghatkesar police late on Tuesday night. Police have booked a case against the suspect, D Babu Rao, and against his parents as well, on charges of supporting him.

In the complaint lodged, the victim told police that she was staying alone ever since her husband passed away in April last. Since then, Rao was visiting her house frequently and started behaving in an improper manner. Despite being warned, he continued with his advances, police said.

Ghatkesar Inspector P Raghuveer Reddy said on January 10, Rao along with his parents went to the victim’s house on the pretext of talking to her regarding the family’s property.

“Rao then took the victim into a room and tried to molest her,” he said, adding that Rao’s parents were in the hall when the incident took place.