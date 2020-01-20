Case filed against Jagga Reddy for objectionable remarks against Harish

By | Published: 12:28 am

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have registered a case against MLA, Sangareddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy for violating the election code by making objectionable remarks against Finance Minister T Harish Rao during an election meeting on Saturday.

The case was registered under IPC 504 and 188. The police also felt that Congress MLA’s comments led to tension between rival groups. Reddy passed the comments during an election campaign rally in 7th ward and 31st ward under Rural Police Station limits on Saturday, hours after Rao addressed an election campaign in Sangareddy Municipality.

Earlier, some TRS workers also approached the Rural Police and urged them to file a case against Reddy.

