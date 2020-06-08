Case filed for spreading rumours on KCR

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police on Monday booked a case against an unknown person for allegedly spreading rumours about Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Facebook.

The case was booked following a complaint made by Telangana Rashtra Students Vedika (TRSV) president Srinivas Yadav against the person, who created a profile under the name ‘Panyala Raju’ on Facebook, and was publishing derogatory comments insulting and abusing the Chief Minister, apart from sharing fake news on the CM’s health status.

Following the complaint, the police booked a case under various sections of the IPC, the IT Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act as well. Efforts are on to identify the person behind the Facebook profile and arrest him, said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime.

