Case in Hyderabad for threatening Hindu Sanghatan president

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly threatening a city based advocate and president of Hindu Sanghatan, K Karunasagar, early this month.

Karunasagar on December 21 approached Saidabad police alleging he had received a call from unidentified persons who threatened to kill him for making a complaint against Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.

Also read Complaint against Farhan Akhtar in Hyderabad

In his complaint made against Farhan Akhtar, the advocate had stated that the actor was making inflammatory and seditious comments. Minutes after making the complaint against the actor, Karunasagar claimed that some persons had called him over phone and abused/threatened him for lodging the complaint. He had lodged a complaint against the person who threatened to kill him.

The Saidabad police registered a case under Section 506 and 507 of IPC and took up investigation. “The call was made through an internet number. A case was registered and investigation is being done,” said A Rajendar, Sub Inspector, Saidabad police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter