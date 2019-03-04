Case registered in Hyderabad against IT Grids director Ashok

By | Published: 2:25 pm

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police here on Monday registered a case against D Ashok, Director of IT Grids India Private Limited Company following a complaint made by a leader from YSR Congress Party.

According to the SR Nagar police, the case was registered against the company following allegation of obtaining of Data belonging to public fraudulently and illegally.

The case was registered following a complaint made by Dasharatharami Reddy, a YSRCP party leader at the SR Nagar police station in which he claimed that that the IT Grids Company and its employees had fraudulently obtained the data through various government agencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, they had made an app “Sevamitra” and identified the persons who were supporting the Telugu Desam party and deleted the names of those persons who were not in favour of TDP from the voter list, according to police.

In a press release, the Hyderabad police said that the S R Nagar police have started enquiry and are searching for Ashok and others who are allegedly involved in the case. The police are collecting information from various sources to verify the allegation and establish the case.