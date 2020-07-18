Cases against Adarsh Credit Society worry depositors

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Mancherial: About 2,000 customers of Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Limited’s (ACCSL) Mancherial branch are worried over their deposits with the bank’s operations stalled owing to attachment of properties by Enforcement Directorate and criminal cases against the management of the financial institution. They are distressed over the uncertainty of the Society’s future.

It is learned that the services of the branch have been shut since January. But, it came to light when many customers recently failed to withdraw their fixed deposits which matured six months ago. The depositors are now distressed over their investments as they are unable to contact the authorities of the institution either in person or over phone. Some of them are approaching local public representatives seeking their intervention in the withdrawal of investments.

Saleem, one of the depositors of ACCSL, told Telangana Today that he was moving from pillar to post to withdraw his fixed deposit of Rs 15 lakh which matured in January last. He lamented that he would face severe problems in performing his daughter’s wedding slated to be held next month. He regretted that none was lending money in the wake of the pandemic.

Hundreds of gullible depositors, employees of SCCL, retired employees, businessmen, professionals and farmers from different parts of the district and neighbouring Peddapalli district invested around Rs 20 crore, hoping they would get higher returns. They said that they were promised 14 per cent rate of interest for investing huge sums in the form of fixed deposits with the Society, which is more than that offered by several commercial banks.

The operations of the branch were stalled as the ED attached properties of the Society worth Rs 1,489 crore located in Rajasthan, Haryana, New Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh in October last. The Society has been reeling under severe financial crisis since then, subsequently resulting in the closure of 65 branches in two Telugu States.

When asked, Sandeep Reddy, manager of the branch, said that the services were stalled a few months ago. He requested the depositors not to panic as the officials were trying to resume the transactions in all the branches by the end of this month or the first week of August. “Top authorities have requested the Union government to unfreeze assets of the bank. They are waiting for its response,” he informed.

Mukesh Modi, founder of ACCSL, was booked by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and Income Tax Department for allegedly diverting huge funds to shell companies. He is accused of involvement in a scandal of Rs 9,000 crore. The Society has over 30,000 customers who have invested Rs 150 crore in Telangana alone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .