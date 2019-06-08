Cases against political leaders must be expedited: VP Naidu

By | Published: 12:34 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said election petitions and criminal cases against political leaders must be decided quickly by special benches of higher courts in a time-bound manner. “If need be, seperate benches may be set up to expedite such cases within six months to one year,” he said.

Addressing the Hyderabad Management Association’s 46th annual awards 2018 here, the Vice President said according to the latest report of the World Bank, the Indian economy grew by 7.2 percent and was expected to grow by 7.5 percent in the next two fiscals.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development too forecast that India would continue to be the world’s fastest growing major economy. India’s growth rate would touch 7.5 percent by 2020. “We have improved our global ranking on most economic indices. We are ranked 77th on Global Ease of Doing Business ranking” said Naidu.

As the general elections are completed, with a stable government at the centre, it now up to us to ensure that the momentum and enhanced growth. Public and private sectors have to work to complement each other and to learn from each other’s experiences, he said.