Cases of unidentified bodies remain unsolved in Palamuru region

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Nagarkurnool: Even as the gruesome murder of Priyanka Reddy has sparked an outrage, the body of an unidentified teenage girl which was found floating in Dindi reservoir on the outskirts of Lathipur village in Uppununthala mandal, was yet to be identified even a day after the body being found.

The Uppununthala police is clueless about the girl’s identity, as nobody has claimed her body yet. Uppununthala SI said there were no injury marks on the body of the girl and that there was no headway regarding the case yet.

Several cases regarding unidentified bodies found near under bridges, canals and reservoirs were yet to be solved in the Palamuru region. For example, the body of a male in his 40s was set ablaze near Kanimetta village of Kothakota mandal a few months ago. The police were yet to crack the case. Last month, the charred body of a woman in her 30s was found near Apparala village of Kothakota mandal. There is no headway yet in that case too.

Both the murders were committed close to NH-44 on the Bengaluru National Highway, which has become a safe haven for the culprits to dump the bodies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.