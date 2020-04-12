‘Cases will not be taken up till April 30’

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: In view of Covid-19 and decision taken by State government to continue lockdown, the cases before the Institution of Lokayukta of Telangana will not be taken up till April 30.

As such, the parties and the officials concerned need not attend the hearing. The next date of hearing will be intimated to them. However, the parties can send complaints by post.

Similarly, all staff members need not attend the office till date, except the skeletal staff as required by the registrar, a press release said.

