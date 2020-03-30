Cash, essentials distributed to migrant workers in Sangareddy

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Sangareddy: Following the directions of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, Collector Sangareddy and MLA, Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy have distributed 12 kilograms of rice or wheat flour and Rs 500 in cash for each and every migrant worker at Chitkul in Patancheru on Monday. An hour after the Telangana government released a GO formulating guidelines to support the migrant workers, the Collector and MLA have launched the distribution of rice and Rs 500 cash. Patancheru Assembly Constituency is having a huge number of migrant workers. Patancheru is an industrial hub. As it is also home for construction activity, a huge number of construction workers arrived from various States were residing here.

